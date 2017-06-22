VIDEO: Watch Highlights of Jessica Grove and James Snyder in BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Music Circus

The 67th Music Circus season kicks off with a two-week run of Disney's beloved family classic musical Beauty and the Beast. Performances are now through Sunday, July 2 at the Wells Fargo Pavilion. BroadwayWorld has a first look at footage from the show below!

This 'tale as old as time,' with an Academy Award-winning score by Alan Menken, deserves to be experienced live on stage. The Music Circus production features a superb cast, including a number of Broadway veterans, and sumptuous costumes from Director Glenn Casale's European tour. Songs include "Gaston," the show-stopping "Be Our Guest" and the beautiful title song.

Broadway veteran James Snyder returns to his native Sacramento to bring to life the Beast in Disney's Beauty and the Beast, after last appearing at Music Circus in The Fantasticks in 2004. Jared Gertner is making his Music Circus debut as LeFou. Broadway veteran David Hibbard is portraying Cogsworth. Michael Paternostro, who played Carmen Ghia in The Producers at Music Circus, will play Lumiere. Peter Saide will tackle the role of Gaston, previously appearing at Music Circus as Berger in the acclaimed 2015 production of Hair. Playing Mrs. Potts, Shannon Warne joins us for her 4th season at Music Circus having last played Winifred Banks in the 2014 production of Mary Poppins.

Jacquelyn Piro Donovan adds Madame de la Grand Bouche to her many appearances at Music Circus, including Hello, Dolly!, The Wizard of Oz, and Oliver!. Having appeared in frequent Music Circus productions including Brigadoon, Grease, Into the Woods, Annie Get Your Gun, and The Secret Garden, Gordon Goodman will return this summer to play Maurice. Courtney Iventosch last appeared at Music Circus as Jean MacLaren in Brigadoon; she returns as Babette. Young local actors Cooper Miller and Mia Fisher, both of whom have performed in several shows with Elk Grove-based Musical Mayhem Productions, will be taking on the role of Chip at alternating performances.

Beauty and the Beast will be directed by Glenn Casale, a highly respected figure in international theatre who has directed more than 50 productions for Music Circus and Broadway Sacramento over the past 20 years; his extensive experience includes work on Broadway, off-Broadway and in some of the country's most prestigious regional theaters, as well as staging nearly a dozen productions of Beauty and the Beast throughout Europe.

Choreographer is John MacInnis, who was Associate Choreographer for The Book of Mormon, Something Rotten! and Disney's Aladdin on Broadway, and whose wide-ranging experience includes directing and choreographing the Olympic Medals Ceremonies at the 2010 and 2002 Olympic Games. Musical Director Craig Barna has been with Music Circus for 30 years and has conducted on Broadway, on tour, in L.A. and for several prominent stock and regional theaters across the country, and his television experience includes "Peter Pan," "The Rosie O'Donnell Show" and "The 53rd Annual Tony Awards." Beast Prosthetics Designer is Nicole Chilelli, owner of the Roseville-based company Vicious Vanity FX, who in 2012 competed against talented makeup artists from around the world to become the first female winner of Syfy's Face Off competition.

Tickets for Disney's Beauty and the Beast start at $45 and are available by phone at (916) 557-1999, online at www.Tickets.com, or in person at the Wells Fargo Pavilion Box Office, 1419 H Street in Sacramento. For more information, visit www.SacramentoMusicCircus.com.

