Disney's Live-Action BEAUTY AND THE BEAST to Be Screened Live with Philharmonia Orchestra

London's Royal Albert Hall will present DISNEY IN CONCERT: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. The 2017 blockbuster will be screened with a full orchestra. Tickets will go on general sale at 10am on Friday, June 23rd. The stunning, cinematic event will celebrate one of the most beloved tales ever told, presented live in concert for the first time ever, with the Philharmonia Orchestra. Click here for additional details.



Beauty and the Beast is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is TAKEN prisoner by a Beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle's enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast's hideous exterior and realise the kind heart of the true Prince within.



Alan Menken, who won two Academy Awards® (Best Original Score and Best Song) for the animated film, provides the score, which includes new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and Howard Ashman, as well as three new songs written by Menken and Tim Rice.



This live-action adaptation features an extraordinary ensemble cast, including Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Kevin Kline, Josh Gad, Ewan McGregor, with Ian McKellen and Emma Thompson.

Watch the film's official trailer below:

