BWW Morning Brief June 20th, 2017 - Oscar Isaac in HAMLET, FULFILLMENT CENTER at MTC and More!

by Movies News Desk - June 19, 2017

The Bellas are Back! Universal Pictures has released the first official teaser trailer for PITCH PERFECT 3. . (more...)

2) Carmen Cusack, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Matthew Morrison, Vanessa Williams and More Set for SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM at The Hollywood Bowl

by BWW News Desk - June 19, 2017

The Hollywood Bowl has announced the cast and creative team for a benefit performance of SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, conceived and directed on Broadway by James Lapine.. (more...)

3) HELLO, DOLLY! Beats Its Own Record For Highest Gross In Shubert Organization History

by BWW News Desk - June 19, 2017

The new Broadway production of Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler just had its best week ever on the heels of its four Tony Award wins, including Best Revival of a Musical, Best Actress in a Musical (Ms. Midler), Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Gavin Creel), and Best Costume Design of a Musical (Santo Loquasto). . (more...)

4) Breaking: Clive Owen-Led M. BUTTERFLY Will Open at the Cort Theatre This October!

by BWW News Desk - June 19, 2017

Producers Nelle Nugent, Steve Traxler, Kenneth Teaton, Benjamin Feldman, and Doug Morris (CEO, Sony Music) announced today that the first Broadway revival of David Henry Hwang's Tony Award®-winning play, M. BUTTERFLY, will open on Broadway at the Cort Theatre (138 W 48th Street) on October 26, 2017. Directed by Tony Award® winner Julie Taymor and starring Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe Award winner Clive Owen as Rene Gallimard, M. BUTTERFLY will begin previews on October 7, 2017.. (more...)

5) BWW Interview: Sara Poyzer, New West End Donna, Talks MAMMA MIA!

by Marianka Swain - June 19, 2017

Sara Poyzer, whose previous work includes Billy Elliot, has been starring as Donna Sheridan on the Mamma Mia! tour and now takes the role in the West End production at the Novello Theatre.. (more...)

- The stars of Andrew Lloyd Webber's current Broadway shows join together for a sing-along at their Sing for Hope piano!

- J.R.R. Tolkien's great-grandson brings his new play TEREZIN Off-Broadway, while Oscar Isaac stars in HAMLET at The Public Theater.

- Actors' Equity Association honors 'GREAT COMET' with its ACCA Outstanding Broadway Chorus Award...

- And MTC's FULFILLMENT CENTER opens Off-Broadway tonight!

