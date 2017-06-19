Breaking: Clive Owen-Led M. BUTTERFLY Will Open at the Cort Theatre This October!

Click Here for More Articles on M. BUTTERFLY

Producers Nelle Nugent, Steve Traxler, Kenneth Teaton, Benjamin Feldman, and Doug Morris (CEO, Sony Music) announced today that the first Broadway revival of David Henry Hwang's Tony Award®-winning play, M. Butterfly, will open on Broadway at the Cort Theatre (138 W 48th Street) on October 26, 2017. Directed by Tony Award® winner Julie Taymor and starring Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe Award winner Clive Owen as Rene Gallimard, M. Butterfly will begin previews on October 7, 2017.

Tickets for M. Butterfly will go on sale exclusively for American Express® Card Members beginning Wednesday, June 21 at 10am EST. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets exclusively until Thursday, June 30 at 9:59am EST by visiting www.telecharge.com or calling 212.239.6200.

Beginning Thursday, June 30, 2017 at 10am EST, M. Butterfly tickets will be available through Audience Rewards® (www.AudienceRewards.com), The Official Rewards Program of Broadway & the ArtsTM. Members of the program will be able to purchase tickets and earn Audience Rewards® Bonus Show Points through Thursday, July 6 at 9:59am EST.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Thursday, July 6 at 10am EST, and will be available at www.MButterflyBroadway.com or www.Telecharge.com (212.239.6200).

Tickets for M. Butterfly range from $39 - $149. Premium tickets range from $199 - $227.

David Henry Hwang's modern classic, M. Butterfly charts the scandalous romance between a married French diplomat and a mysterious Chinese opera singer - a remarkable love story of international espionage and personal betrayal. Their 20-year relationship pushed and blurred the boundaries between male and female, east and west - while redefining the nature of love and the devastating cost of deceit.

For the Tony Award®-winning play's first Broadway return, Hwang will introduce new material inspired by the real-life love affair between French diplomat Bernard Boursicot and Chinese opera singer Shi Pei Pu that has come to light since the play's 1988 premiere.

Additional casting and design team will be announced at a later date. Clive Owen is appearing with the support of Actors' Equity Association.

For group tickets and more information, please visit www.mbutterflybroadway.com.

