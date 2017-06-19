BWW TV: Kyle Taylor Parker Sings Cover of 'No More' from INTO THE WOODS for 'Soul Sessions' Series
Kyle Taylor Parker (KINKY BOOTS, CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY) has teamed up with musical genius Joshua Stephen Kartes and David Rowen to launch a monthly series of musical videos called "Soul Sessions," featuring covers of songs from the Broadway, pop and jazz catalogue reimagined.
Below, watch the second video in the series - Parker's soulful cover of "No More" from INTO THE WOODS!
Arrangement/Piano: Drew Wutke
Direction/Editing: David Rowen
Video: Bryan Berrios
