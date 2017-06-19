BREAKING: It's Coronation Day! See Photos from FROZEN's First Day of Rehearsal!

It's coronation day! Today marks the first day of rehearsal for Disney's new Broadway musical Frozen, which will join Disney hits Aladdin and The Lion King on Broadway in spring 2018 at the St. James Theatre. See brand-new photos of the cast and creatives prepping to bring Disney's latest classic to the Broadway stage below!

Frozen will play its out-of-town tryout at the Buell Theatre in the Denver Center for the Performing Arts August 17 - October 1, 2017. Tickets for performances in Denver are on sale now. For information on the Denver engagement visit DenverCenter.org. Tickets for Broadway performances will go on sale later this year.

Broadway preview and opening night dates will be announced in the coming months.

This Broadway-bound Frozen, a full-length stage work told in two acts, is the first and only incarnation of the tale that expands upon and deepens its indelible plot and themes through new songs and story material from the film's creators. Like the Disney Theatrical Broadway musicals that have come before it, it is a full evening of theatre and is expected to run two and a half hours.

Based on the 2013 film written by a trio of Oscar® winners, Frozen features music and lyrics by the creators of the film score Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Up Here, Winnie the Pooh, In Transit) and EGOT-winner Robert Lopez (Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, Up Here) and a book by Jennifer Lee (Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph), the film's screenwriter and director (with Chris Buck). Frozen won 2014 Oscars for Best Song ("Let It Go") and Best Animated Feature.

Frozen's director is Michael Grandage, a Tony Award® winner (Red) and director of three Olivier Award-winning Outstanding Musicals (Merrily We Roll Along, Grand Hotel and Guys and Dolls), and Rob Ashford, Tony Award winner (Thoroughly Modern Millie) and multiple Tony and Olivier Award nominee, is choreographer.

Caissie Levy stars as Elsa and Patti Murin stars as Anna in Frozen. They are joined by Jelani Alladin as Kristoff, Greg Hildrethas Olaf, John Riddle as Hans, Robert Creighton as Duke of Weselton, Kevin Del Aguila as Oaken, Timothy Hughes as Pabbie and Andrew Pirozzi as Sven. Audrey Bennett and Mattea Conforti are Young Anna, and Brooklyn Nelson and Ayla Schwartzare Young Elsa. Alyssa Fox is the standby for Elsa, and Aisha Jackson is the standby for Anna.

In a cast of 40, Frozen also features Alicia Albright, Tracee Beazer, Wendi Bergamini, Ashley Blanchet, James Brown III,Claire Camp, Lauren Nicole Chapman, Spencer Clark, Jeremy Davis, Kali Grinder, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, Zach Hess,Donald Jones, Jr., Nina Lafarga, Ross Lekites, Austin Lesch, Synthia Link, Travis Patton, Adam Perry, Jeff Pew, OliviaPhillip, Noah J. Ricketts, Ann Sanders, JacoB Smith and Nicholas Ward.

The design team for Frozen includes scenic and costume design by Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram (Wolf Hall Parts 1 & 2, The Cripple of Inishmaan, Evita), lighting design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Aladdin; Hello Dolly!; An American in Paris), sound design by four-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski (The Scottsboro Boys, Motown, AfterMidnight), video design by Tony winner Finn Ross (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), puppet design byMichael Curry (The Lion King, Spamalot), hair design by David BrIan Brown (War Paint, She Loves Me), makeup design byAnne Ford-Coates (On Your Feet!; On the Twentieth Century) and special effects design by Jeremy Chernick (Aladdin, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child).

Two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus (Avenue Q, Wicked, The Book of Mormon) is music supervisor and creates vocal, incidental and dance arrangements. He is joined on the music team by Tony nominee Dave Metzger (orchestrations), Chris Montan (music consultant) and Brian Usifer (music director).

Frozen is produced by Disney Theatrical Productions under the direction of Thomas Schumacher.

Photos by Jenny Anderson.

Jelani Alladin

Michael Grandage, Thomas Schumacher, and Christopher Oram

Brian Usifer, Stephen Oremus, and Chris Montan

Greg Hildreth and Kevin Del Aguila



Travis Patton, Rob Ashford, and James Brown

Patti Murin, Michael Grandage and Caissie Levy

Caissie Levy and Patti Murin

Caissie Levy and Patti Murin

Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez, Christopher Oram, and Natasha Katz

Michael Grandage and the company of Frozen

John Riddle and Robert Creighton