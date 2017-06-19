VIDEO: First Look - Alan Cumming Stars in Emotional Drama AFTER LOUIE

The new drama AFTER LOUIE follows Sam (Alan Cumming), an artist and activist who lived through the early years of HIV/AIDS - a man scarred and still struggling with survivor's guilt. The feature film, written by Vincent Gagliostro and Anthony Johnston, also stars Zachary Booth. Watch the trailer below!

Vincent Gagliostro is a New York artist known for pushing buttons, especially as an AIDS activist in the 1980s and '90s. At the centre of his debut feature is Sam (Alan Cumming), whose life has followed a similar trajectory to Gagliostro's own.

While dredging up buried memories and resentments to make a film about a deceased friend, Sam gets caught up in a relationship with Braeden (Zachary Booth). At first critical of the young man for his generation's failure to appreciate how easy they have it, Sam slowly realizes that he has much to learn about what gay life is like today.

Amid the arguments over politics, loss, aging, white privilege and the dark side of gay sexuality, After LOUIE offers up a pervasively wicked sense of humour and a big, generous, survivor's heart.

Alan Cumming most recently appeared on Broadway in the 2014 revival of CABARET. His other Broadway credits include MACBETH, THE THREEPENNY OPERA and 1998's CABARET.

