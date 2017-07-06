BWW Morning Brief July 6th, 2017 - THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR Moves Houses and More!

WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD Articles

Jul. 6, 2017  

by BWW News Desk - July 05, 2017

Producer Scott Rudin announced today that, beginning Tuesday, July 25, Tony Award winner Julie White (Little Dog Laughed), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences), and Erin Wilhelmi (The Crucible) will join Tony Award winner Jayne Houdyshell in the Broadway cast of Lucas Hnath's hit play, A Doll's House, Part 2.. (more...)

by TV News Desk - July 05, 2017

On last night's BOSTON POPS FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR, former HAMILTON star Leslie Odom Jr. joined The Boston Pops orchestra, under the direction of Keith Lockhart, to perform 'Wait For It,' from the hit Broadway musical.. (more...)

by BWW News Desk - July 05, 2017

During an interview about his upcoming musical podcast 36 QUESTIONS, two-time Tony nominee Jonathan Groff shared a few details about the highly anticipated sequel to Disney's FROZEN. The HAMILTON star lent his voice to the character of Kristoff in the original animated hit film, as well as in the upcoming featurette OLAF'S FROZEN ADVENTURE. (more...)

by Stephanie Wild - July 05, 2017

Calling all Chers! Telsey + Company will hold an open call for the principal role of Babe in The Cher Show.. (more...)

by BWW News Desk - July 05, 2017

Tony Award winner Sutton Foster appeared on POPCORN WITH PETER TRAVERS to talk about her role in the hit TV Land comedy-drama series YOUNGER. Watch the appearance below!. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is HELLO, DOLLY!'s Kate Baldwin
(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop
to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

- HVMLET, a gender-bending version of Shakespeare's play, begins at SheNYC...
- And THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR, starring Michael Urie, re-opens tonight at New World Stages!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our coverage of Ingrid Michaelson celebrating her first Broadway bow in GREAT COMET!

Denee Benton and Ingrid Michaelson.
Photo by Jennifer Broski

#ThrowbackThursday: In honor of THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR's move, flash back to highlights of Michael Urie in BUYER & CELLAR!

What we're geeking out over: Josh Groban's upcoming coffee table book chronicling his Broadway journey in GREAT COMET!

What we're listening to: Ingrid Michaelson and Brittain Ashford singing 'Sonya Alone' from GREAT COMET!

What we're watching: Laura Osnes performing a 4th of July medley of patriotic songs for A CAPITOL FOURTH!

Social Butterfly: Check out highlights from last week's Twitter takeover with John Tartaglia, gearing up to open A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM at The Muny!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

