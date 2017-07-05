VIDEO: Ingrid Michaelson and Brittain Ashford Sing GREAT COMET's 'Sonya Alone' -- Together!

Click Here for More Articles on NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

Recording artist Ingrid Michaelson recently took over the role of Sonya in Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet and 1812. She teamed up with her predecessor Brittain Ashford to record a harmonized cover of the show's heartbreaking song 'Sonya Alone.'

Watch the soulful cover below!

Created by Dave Malloy (Ghost Quartet, Preludes) and directed by Rachel Chavkin(Hadestown, Artistic Director of The TEAM), THE GREAT COMET began previews at Broadway's Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street) on October 18, and officially opened Monday, November 14, 2016. Josh Groban, who made his Broadway debut as 'Pierre' will perform in the show through July 2, 2017.

THE GREAT COMET features a thrilling mix of rock, pop, soul, electronic dance music and classic Broadway. Inspired by a 70-page slice of War And Peace, the immersive staging of this unforgettable epic story brings audiences just inches from the performers as they light up Broadway in an experience like no other.

