Photo Coverage: Ingrid Michaelson Celebrates First Broadway Bow in THE GREAT COMET!

Multi-platinum recording artist Ingrid Michaelson has joined the cast of Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 as Sonya. Michaelson will be performing the role from July 3 to August 15, while Brittain Ashford, who originated the role of 'Sonya' takes a temporary leave from the show. Ashford will return to THE GREAT COMET on August 16. Ingrid Michaelson will not be performing August 2 through August 6.

Created by Dave Malloy (Ghost Quartet, Preludes) and directed by Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown, Artistic Director of The TEAM), THE GREAT COMET began previews at Broadway's Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street) on October 18, and officially opened Monday, November 14, 2016. Josh Groban, who made his Broadway debut as 'Pierre' will perform in the show through July 2, 2017.

Born in New York City and raised by her mother, a sculptor, and her father, a classical composer, Ingrid Michaelson has artistry in her DNA. At four she began taking piano lessons, but it wasn't until after she graduated college with a degree in musical theatre and was touring the country in a theater troupe that she began to write her own songs, which would connect with millions. Her music is released on her own label, Cabin 24 Records, which has sold over one million albums and 10 million singles to date including her Platinum singles, "The Way I Am," "Girls Chase Boys" and brand new hit, "Celebrate" featuring AJR.

THE GREAT COMET features a thrilling mix of rock, pop, soul, electronic dance music and classic Broadway. Inspired by a 70-page slice of War And Peace, the immersive staging of this unforgettable epic story brings audiences just inches from the performers as they light up Broadway in an experience like no other.

