Social: Spend A Day at THE MUNY with John Tartaglia

Check out highlights from our Twitter takeover last week with John Tartaglia, who's currently gearing up to open A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

A noteworthy design team spearheads this production with scenic design by Timothy R. Mackabee, costume design by Mara Blumenfeld, lighting design by Rob Denton, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, wig design by John Metzner, with production stage manager Cody Renard Richard.

As previously announced, direction is by Gary Griffin, with choreography by Alex Sanchez and music direction by Brad Haak.

Considered one of Broadway's greatest farces, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum follows Pseudolus, a crafty slave, as he aids his master in winning the hand of Philia, a slow-witted, but sweet courtesan, in exchange for his freedom. This musical romp through Rome includes scheming neighbors, secrets behind every toga and music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. This is one Muny spectacle guaranteed to make even the Greek gods keel over with laughter.

Season tickets are now available. Single tickets will be available beginning May 8.

The seven shows in the 2017 Muny season are: Jesus Christ Superstar (June 12-18), Disney's The Little Mermaid (June 20-29), A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (July 5- 11), All Shook Up (July 13-19), The Unsinkable Molly Brown (July 21-27), A Chorus Line (July 29- August 4), and Newsies (August 7-13).

About John Tartaglia

John Tartaglia(Hysterium) Broadway: Avenue Q (Tony nomination), Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Shrek the Musical. John created, executive produced and starred in his own preschool series Johnny and the Sprites for Disney Junior (8 Emmy nominations) and performed on Sesame Street (PBS Kids) for 13 seasons. As a director: The Wizard of Oz, Tarzan and Shrek (The Muny), Dinosaur Train Live and Sid the Science Kid Live (national tours), Claudio Quest(NY Musical Festival, Best of the Fest), Lord Tom (York Theatre), Shrek the Halls (DreamWorks Theatricals), Because of Winn Dixie (Arkansas Repertory), amongst others. Current projects include playing Kip on Jim Henson's Word Party and Hank on Julie's Greenroom, as well as creator, co-executive producer and star (Splash) of Jim Henson's Splash and Bubbles (PBS Kids). www.johntartagliaproductions.com

