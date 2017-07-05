Tony Nominee Jonathan Groff Shares Update on FROZEN Sequel

During an interview about his upcoming musical podcast 36 QUESTIONS, two-time Tony nominee Jonathan Groff shared a few details about the highly anticipated sequel to Disney's FROZEN. The HAMILTON star lent his voice to the character of Kristoff in the original animated hit film, as well as in the upcoming featurette OLAF'S FROZEN ADVENTURE, set to premiere in front of Pixar's COCO this fall.



"I think I just got an email yesterday where I'm about to go into the recording studio in a couple of weeks, or maybe a month?" revealed the SPRING AWAKENING star. "They're about to really get into the thick of recording it, which I'm excited about. I don't know anything about it yet other than I'm about to start recording my section of it."



Groff adds, "I'm just excited that I'm in it, you know? Excited to be in it and that creative team is also just so amazing, so I'm excited to get back in a room with them and play around.... The four of them are such an awesome team and I really, really love them."



As previously announced, FROZEN 2 will hit theaters on November 27, 2019. Groff will star in the three-part musical 36 QUESTIONS alongside Jessie Shelton. The podcast, premiering this month, centers on a couple attempts to bring their marriage back from the brink of divorce using 36 revealing questions designed to make strangers fall in love.

Listen to a teaser for 36 QUESTIONS here and go behind-the-scenes of the podcast below:

Groff received a Tony nomination for his role of King George III in Broadway's HAMILTON. Other Broadway credits include SPRING AWAKENING and IN MY LIFE.

Source: EW

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles