Do You Believe? Open Call Announced for THE CHER SHOW!

Calling all Chers! Telsey + Company will hold an open call for the principal role of Babe in The Cher Show.

The flyer calls for "Female, late teens to early 20s. Any ethnicity. Cher at the early stage of her life. Fiercely independent; anxious to "get up and get out," to sing, to act, to be somebody; a girl searching. Must have an excellent pop/rock voice with a fantastic high belt."

The call will be held on Friday, July 21, 2017 and all auditioners must sign up here in order to secure a spot. Anyone who does not do so will not be seen. The Cher Show Lab will be from October 2nd-29th. You must be available for the entire duration of the Lab in order to audition.

Auditioners are encouraged to be themselves, and to NOT to a Cher impersonation or impression. Bring a copy of your headshot and resume with full contact information to the audition.

If unable to attend, interested people are encouraged to send in a self-tape. Email thechershowcasting@gmail.com for instructions.

For more information or to secure your audition spot, click here.

