VIDEO: Leslie Odom Jr. Performs 'Wait For It' & More at BOSTON POPS FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR

Jul. 5, 2017  

On last night's BOSTON POPS FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR, former HAMILTON star Leslie Odom Jr. joined The Boston Pops orchestra, under the direction of Keith Lockhart, to perform "Wait For It," from the hit Broadway musical. Later, the Tony winner returned to the stage to perform 'Sarah' from his recently released self-titled album. Watch both performances below!

Leslie Odom, Jr. won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for his role as Aaron Burr in HAMILTON. Select theatre credits include Hamilton (Public Theater); tick, tick...BOOM! (City CenterEncores!), Leap of Faith (Broadway), Rent (Broadway). Select TV/film: "Law & Order: SVU," "Gotham," "Person of Interest," "Supernatural," Red Tails, and "House of Lies."

Odom, Jr. has been nominated for the Drama Desk, Drama League and Lucille Lortel Awards. He's won the Princess Grace Award and an Astaire Award.

Click Here to Watch the Video!




 

