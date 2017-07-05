VIDEO: Sutton Foster Reveals Her Most Challenging Broadway Role

Tony Award winner Sutton Foster appeared on POPCORN WITH PETER TRAVERS to talk about her role in the hit TV Land comedy-drama series YOUNGER. "It does show strong, women relationships that aren't catty, that are ernest and pure and about women supporting other women... and I think that's really awesome." says the actress of her hit TV show. Speaking on her many Broadway roles, Sutton shares, "I am least like [ANYTHING GOES] Reno. She loves the attention and I struggled playing her." Watch the appearance below!

Sutton Foster is an award-winning actor, singer and dancer who has performed in 11 Broadway shows, and originated roles in the Broadway productions of The Drowsy Chaperone, Little Women, Young Frankenstein, Shrek The Musical, and her Tony Award-winning performances in Anything Goes and Thoroughly Modern Millie. She was first seen on television on Star Search at age 15, and has more recently appeared in Bunheads, Psych, Johnny and the Sprites, Flight of the Conchords, Sesame Street, Law and Order SVU and Royal Pains.

As a solo artist, Sutton has performed all over the country as well as internationally with her musical director Michael Rafter... featuring songs from her debut solo CD "Wish" as well as her follow up CD, "An Evening With Sutton Foster: Live at the Cafe Carlyle." She has graced the stages of Carnegie Hall, Feinstein's, Lincoln Center's American Songbook series, Joe's Pub and many others.

