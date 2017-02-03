BWW Morning Brief February 3rd, 2017 - BEARDO, 'THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN' and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Get ready to jump over the moon, because Michael Korte is back with his latest mashup! #GAGA4RENT is the follow-up video to the massively successful #HAM4BEY mashup. It's (of course) RENT mashed with Lady Gaga!. (more...)

2) Live-Streaming Now! Disney Presents Sneak Peek at FROZEN, A MUSICAL SPECTACULAR!

Frozen fractals will be all around today, when Disney Parks LIVE stream series goes live from Disney Cruise Line's Disney Wonder to bring you a sneak peek at FROZEN, A MUSICAL SPECTACULAR!. (more...)

3) Jennifer Damiano and Constantine Rousouli to Seduce Audiences in CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL at LPR; Cast Announced!

Cruel Intentions: The Musical, the new stage adaptation of Roger Kumble's 1999 cult hit film developed by Lindsey Rosin and Jordan Ross, announces the cast for its New York Premiere pop-up engagement this February at (Le) Poisson Rouge (158 Bleecker Street).. (more...)

4) BWW Morning Brief February 2nd, 2017: Top Stories You Might Have Missed And More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Today's big news: IF I FORGET with GREY'S ANATOMY's Kate Walsh starts performances at Roundabout, and SUNSET BOULEVARD, starring Glenn Close, begins on Broadway!. (more...)

5) Review Roundup - New CBS Comedy SUPERIOR DONUTS, Based on Tracy Letts Play

The CBS Television Network's SUPERIOR DONUTS, starring Judd Hirsch and Jermaine Fowler, will debut with a special preview tonight, Feb. 2 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT). Let's see what the critics have to say!. (more...)

This Weekend's Call Sheet:

- Craig & Malloy's BEARDO starts tonight Off-Broadway.

- Lea Salonga sings in concert Down Under...

- COME FROM AWAY, WAITRESS star Jessie Mueller and more headline regional galas in Chicago and La Jolla.

- And the 'THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN' benefit production, choreographed by Taye Diggs & Jenny Parsinen, hits Royal Family this weekend!

BWW Exclusive: Go inside GROUNDHOG DAY's press day meet & greet!

#FridayFunday: Here's some green-screen magic from Off-Broadway's CAGNEY...

Set Your DVR... for 60 MINUTES, airing unseen footage from Charlie Rose's HAMILTON report this Sunday!

What we're geeking out over: ANASTASIA's new "Missing" poster at the Broadhurst!

Have you seen her? Get a first look at our artwork that will hang outside the Broadhurst Theatre beginning tomorrow! https://t.co/LoSPgUZNjZ pic.twitter.com/IxXk0QyMd0 - Anastasia Musical (@AnastasiaBway) February 2, 2017

What we're listening to: The DEAR EVAN HANSEN cast recording, out on digital today!

Social Butterfly: Check out Jon Rua's new dance film, described as "a love letter to HAMILTON," showcasing the evolution of New York Dance!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Nathan Lane, who turns 61 today!

Tony winner Nathan Lane just returned to Broadway in THE FRONT PAGE and can currently be seen onstage in London in ANGELS IN AMERICA. Among his past Broadway credits are IT'S ONLY A PLAY, THE NANCE, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, WAITING FOR GODOT, THE ODD COUPLE, THE FROGS, THE PRODUCERS, THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER, A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM, LOVE!, VALOUR! COMPASSION!, LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR, GUYS AND DOLLS, WIND IN THE WILLOWS, MERLIN, PRESENT LAUGHTER and more. He has starred on the big screen in THE BIRDCAGE and on the small screen in MODERN FAMILY, THE GOOD WIFE and more. Lane has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and was inducted into the American Theatre Hall of Fame in 2008.

Nathan Lane taking his opening bows for Broadway's THE FRONT PAGE.

See you bright and early on Monday, BroadwayWorld!

