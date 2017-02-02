RENT
Click Here for More Articles on RENT

VIDEO: RENT Meets Lady Gaga in New #GAGA4RENT Mashup

Feb. 2, 2017  

Get ready to jump over the moon, because Michael Korte is back with his latest mashup! #GAGA4RENT is the follow-up video to the massively successful #HAM4BEY mashup. It's (of course) RENT mashed with Lady Gaga!

Check it out below!

Created by YouTuber Michael Korte with additional arrangements by Jared Jenkins. Featuring vocalists Jeniffer Criss, Cameron Wright, Danielle Withers, Eric Lyn, Matt Bloyd, Christine Noel, and Trevon Davis.

The video comes right before Lady Gaga's highly anticipated ?Super Bowl halftime show this weekend ALSO in celebration with RENT's 20th anniversary!

VIDEO: RENT Meets Lady Gaga in New #GAGA4RENT Mashup
Click Here to Play!


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Breaking News: Abby Mueller Is Broadway's Next Carole King; Chilina Kennedy Will Take BEAUTIFUL to Toronto!
  • FIRST LISTEN: DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Uplifting Anthem 'You Will Be Found'
  • VIDEO: RENT Meets Lady Gaga in New #GAGA4RENT Mashup
  • Photo Flash: First Look at Charlotte Maltby as 'Maria' in THE SOUND OF MUSIC National Tour
  • Social: Hillary and Bill Clinton Get Warm New York City Reception at Broadway's IN TRANSIT
  • Denis Jones, Tina Landau, Kristin Hanggi, Hunter Foster and More to Helm 2017 Shows at Goodspeed Musicals

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com