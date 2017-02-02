VIDEO: RENT Meets Lady Gaga in New #GAGA4RENT Mashup

Click Here for More Articles on RENT

Get ready to jump over the moon, because Michael Korte is back with his latest mashup! #GAGA4RENT is the follow-up video to the massively successful #HAM4BEY mashup. It's (of course) RENT mashed with Lady Gaga!

Check it out below!

Created by YouTuber Michael Korte with additional arrangements by Jared Jenkins. Featuring vocalists Jeniffer Criss, Cameron Wright, Danielle Withers, Eric Lyn, Matt Bloyd, Christine Noel, and Trevon Davis.

The video comes right before Lady Gaga's highly anticipated ?Super Bowl halftime show this weekend ALSO in celebration with RENT's 20th anniversary!

