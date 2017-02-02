BWW Morning Brief February 2nd, 2017: Top Stories You Might Have Missed And More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by TV News Desk - February 01, 2017

On last night's LATE SHOW, guest Josh Groban spoke to Stephen Colbert about making his Broadway debut in the new musical NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812.. (more...)

2) World Premiere of SLEEPLESS The Musical Has Been Postponed

by BWW News Desk - February 01, 2017

Due to an illness within the producer's family and overwhelming unexpected circumstances, SLEEPLESS The Musical has been postponed. The producer hopes to have further news of the future of the production next year.. (more...)

3) Barbra Streisand Sets Spring ENCORE Concerts for Long Island and Brooklyn!

by BWW News Desk - February 01, 2017

It's official! Barbra Streisand will be among the very first performers to christen the newly renovated Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York. According to the report, the legendary singer will perform on May 4, then head to Brooklyn's Barclays Center on May 6.. (more...)

4) Need a Game-Day Alternative? BroadwayHD Offering $.51 Monthly Subscription Deal

by BWW News Desk - February 01, 2017

Through February 5, a monthly subscription to BroadwayHD is only $.51 for new subscribers who sign up before the Big Game on Sunday. Throw your own party and invite your friends to watch titles like She Loves Me, Cats, Billy Elliot, or Memphis on demand!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- IF I FORGET with GREY'S ANATOMY's Kate Walsh starts performances Off-Broadway.

- Wendie Malick & Dan Lauria lead LOVE LETTERS this weekend in California...

- AMERICAN DREAM and DESPERADOS get readings in NYC today.

- And SUNSET BOULEVARD, starring Glenn Close, begins on Broadway!

BWW Exclusive: Get a look at Walter McBride's coverage of YEN's opening night Off-Broadway!

#ThrowbackThursday: Watch Elaine Stritch record "The Ladies Who Lunch" from COMPANY in honor of what would have been her 92nd birthday today!

Set Your DVR... for a special preview of CBS's SUPERIOR DONUTS, based on the Tracy Letts play, airing tonight!

What we're geeking out over: DREAMGIRLS stars Amber Riley and Liisi LaFontaine's rendition of "Listen" on The Radio 2 Arts Show!

What we're watching: The official trailer for Stephen Karam's SPEECH AND DEBATE movie!

Social Butterfly: The struggle is real...

When you're talking about The Beatles but you're a #theaternerd so you end up saying "Hard Day's Journey Into Night" - Humans Of Broadway (@BroadwayHumans) February 2, 2017

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

