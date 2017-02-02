Live-Streaming Now! Disney Presents Sneak Peek at FROZEN, A MUSICAL SPECTACULAR!

Frozen fractals will be all around today, when Disney Parks LIVE stream series goes live from Disney Cruise Line's "Disney Wonder" to bring you a sneak peek at FROZEN, A MUSICAL SPECTACULAR! The show is a Broadway-style musical that combines the magic of Disney you already know and love with traditional theatrics and modern technology. Check out the live stream video below!

About the show: Behold a heartwarming yet humorous, full-length retelling of Anna and Elsa's Frozen adventure in Arendelle. Based on the hit Disney animated movie, Frozen, A Musical Spectacular revisits the captivating escapades of royal sisters Anna and Elsa when an accident as children changes their lives-and their relationship-forever. Estranged from her sister as an adult, perpetual optimist Anna sets off on an epic journey to find Elsa, whose icy powers have trapped the kingdom of Arendelle in eternal winter.

Encountering white-out conditions, mythical trolls and a not-so-charming prince, Anna battles the elements in a race to save her sister and the kingdom, while discovering the true meaning of sisterhood, inner strength and love along the way.

Featuring enchanting costumes and sets, show-stopping musical numbers, spectacular special effects and stunning surprises-plus all the characters you've come to love including Kristoff, Sven and everybody's favorite summer-loving snowman Olaf-this larger-than-life theatrical triumph is destined to inspire and delight your entire family.

