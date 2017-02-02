BWW TV: Celebrate Groundhog Day with a Sneak Peek of GROUNDHOG DAY on Broadway!

It's Groundhog Day, and this year, it's about much more than the changing seasons. Earlier today the company of Groundhog Day, which begins previews Thursday, March 16 and opens Monday, April 17 at the August Wilson Theatre, met the press!

The cast of Groundhog Day features Andy Karl, who will star as Phil Connors in the Broadway production, following his celebrated performance in the show's well-received London's production at The Old Vic this summer, and newcomer Barrett Doss (You Can't Take It With You, Burning at The New Group) as Rita Hanson.

Groundhog Day is the story of Phil Connors, a cynical Pittsburgh TV weatherman who is sent to cover the annual Groundhog Day event in Punxsutawney, PA, when he finds himself caught in a time loop, forced to repeat the same day again and again...and again. As each day plays out exactly the same as before Phil becomes increasingly despondent, but is there a lesson to be learned through his experiences?

Below, meet the company and check out a sneak peek of the musical numbers!

