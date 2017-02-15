BWW Morning Brief February 15th, 2017 - Tracy Letts' MAN FROM NEBRASKA and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - February 14, 2017

From the melodies of Rodgers and Hammerstein to the lyrics of Jason Robert Brown, nothing says romance like a Broadway ballad, and it's that special time of year to celebrate the best of them. This is BroadwayWorld's 2017 Valentine's Day Special... and it's bigger than ever!. (more...)

2) THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Will Take World Premiere Bow in San Francisco, then Play Denmark

by BWW News Desk - February 14, 2017

It won't have to part a sea, but The Prince of Egypt will have to cross one to finally bow on stage.. (more...)

3) BEAUTY & THE BEAST: Josh Groban Sings New Song 'Evermore' + Josh Gad & Luke Evans Perform 'Gaston'

by BWW News Desk - February 14, 2017

Today, Disney has shared a 30-second teaser of Josh Groban's all-new original song, 'Evermore' from the live action BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. The song will appear in the film's end credits as well as the soundtrack.. (more...)

4) Photo Coverage: NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 Gets Some Help from Fans on Cast Album!

by Jessica Fallon Gordon - February 14, 2017

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the new Broadway musical NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 invited fans to be a part of the upcoming original Broadway cast recording. Just yesterday, fans joined creator Dave Malloy and members of the cast to sing group chorus sections and to play the show's famous egg shakers for the original Broadway cast recording. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the special recording session and you can go inside the singalong below!. (more...)

5) Photo Coverage: Extra! Extra! NEWSIES Casts Unite to Celebrate Film Premiere

by Jennifer Broski - February 14, 2017

Audiences have a final chance to 'Seize the Day!' - tickets are now available for 'Disney's Newsies: The Broadway Musical!,' playing in U.S. movie theaters for three days only on Thursday, February 16 at 7:00 p.m., Saturday February 18 at 12:55 p.m. and Wednesday, February 22 at 7:00 p.m. (all local times). Captured live at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre earlier this year, the event reunites original cast members Jeremy Jordan, Kara Lindsay, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, and Ben Fankhauser.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- Max Vernon's new musical THE VIEW UPSTAIRS begins Off-Broadway.

- The GAZILLION BUBBLE SHOW marks 10 years in NYC today...

- Caryl Churchill's ESCAPED ALONE makes its U.S. debut at BAM this evening.

- And Tracy Letts's MAN FROM NEBRASKA opens tonight at Second Stage!

BWW Exclusive: Check out AMELIE star Phillipa Soo's fabulous response to our query: What's the Most Romantic Broadway Love Song Ever? Then click here to see what more than 1,000 stars had to say!

"Do You Love Me?" from Fiddler on the Roof. It is one of the scariest things one can ask another person. It is brave and vulnerable. It makes your heart strings pull and your stomach drop. That song shows a different kind of love than the ones we usually see on Broadway. There is something beautiful about how unsatisfying Golde's answers are. But then at the end they say, "After 25 years it's nice to know," we have a little glimpse of their deep love for each other. *sigh*

- Phillipa Soo

#WednesdayWisdom: A word on hard work from MAN FROM NEBRASKA playwright Tracy Letts...

"After the success of 'August,' there were people saying I should change my life. And maybe I should have bought a yacht and traveled the world instead of returning to Steppenwolf to act in and write plays. But I'm from the Midwest, and that's what we do: We go back to work." - Tracy Letts (via BrainyQuote)

Set Your DVR... for HAMILTON's Taran Killam, appearing on Bravo's WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE tonight!

What we're geeking out over: Disney's upcoming live-action remake of MULAN, which just found its director!

What we're listening to: Broadway vet Brooke Moriber's first single "Up All Night," out now!

Social Butterfly: We're ecstatic about Laura Benanti's Valentine's Day gift - her little girl! No pictures yet, but here's a glimpse of her adorable nursery...

A post shared by Laura Benanti (@laurabenanti) on Dec 11, 2016 at 5:42pm PST

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Amber Riley, who turns 31 today!

Amber Riley is currently starring as 'Effie White' in the first-ever West End production of DREAMGIRLS. Her past stage credits include HAIR at the Hollywood Bowl and COTTON CLUB PARADE at Encores! She is best known for her SAG Award-winning portrayal of 'Mercedes Jones' in the musical dramedy series GLEE on FOX. The actress also won season 17 of DANCING WITH THE STARS and recently appeared in an episode of CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND.

Amber Riley in DREAMGIRLS in the West End.

Photo by BRINKHOFF/MÖGENBURG

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

