Disney Hones In on Director for Live-Action Adaptation of MULAN

Variety reports that Niki Caro is currently in discussions to helm Disney's upcoming live-action adaptation of their animated classic MULAN. As previously announced, Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver will pen the project, which has been fast-tracked by the studio and is scheduled to hit theaters on November 2, 2018.

The animated MULAN premiered in theaters in 1998 and featured the voices of Ming-Na Wen, Eddie Murphy, Miguel Ferrer, and BD Wong. Critically acclaimed, the movie grossed $304 million worldwide. It went on to receive Golden Globe and Academy Award nominations. In 2005, the studio released a direct-to-DVD sequel, Mulan II.



Niki Caro is perhaps best known for directing the critically acclaimed film "Whale Rider," which earned an Oscar nomination for actress Keisha Castle-Hughes. She most recently directed "The Zookeeper's Wife," starring Jessica Chastain.

Last October it was reported that award-winning helmer Ang Lee was approached by Disney to helm the project but passed on the opportunity.

Related Articles