Photo: First Look at Taran Killam in Full Regalia as HAMILTON's Newest King George!

Taran Killam makes his Broadway debut as Hamilton's King George III tonight, January 17th. Former King George Rory O'Malley played his final performance on January 15. Yesterday, the SNL alum turned to Instagram to share a first look of himself in full royal regalia, captioning the image "King me. Tomorrow's forecast: Reign." Check it out below!



Last summer Killam co-starred in Encores Off Center production of Little Shop of Horrors (Orin Scrivello) with Ellen Greene and Jake Gyllenhaal. Killam was a cast member on "Saturday Night Live" for six years and has been seen in the films The Heat, Brother Nature and 12 Years a Slave. He recently wrapped his feature directorial debut Why We're Killing Gunther, an action comedy that Killam wrote and also stars in with Arnold Schwarzenegger.



With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, music direction/orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The musical won eleven 2016 TONY AWARDS including Best Musical, Score, Book of a Musical, Direction of a Musical, Choreography and Orchestrations. Mr. Miranda received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Hamilton.

King me. Tomorrow's forecast: Reign. #Ramilton A photo posted by Taran Killam (@tarzannoz) on Jan 16, 2017 at 10:48am PST



