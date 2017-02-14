Photo Coverage: NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 Gets Some Help from Fans on Cast Album!

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
Feb. 14, 2017  

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the new Broadway musical NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 invited fans to be a part of the upcoming original Broadway cast recording. Just yesterday, fans joined creator Dave Malloy and members of the cast to sing group chorus sections and to play the show's famous egg shakers for the original Broadway cast recording. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the special recording session and you can go inside the singalong below!

Additional details about the original Broadway cast recording for NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 will be announced shortly.

Created by Dave Malloy (Ghost Quartet, Preludes) and directed by Rachel Chavkin, NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 is now in performances at Broadway's Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street), with Josh Groban as 'Pierre' and Denée Benton as 'Natasha.' THE GREAT COMET began previews on October 18, and officially opened Monday, November 14, 2016. Groban, who made his Broadway debut as 'Pierre,' will perform in the show only through July 2, 2017.

Led by Groban and Benton, the cast of THE GREAT COMET includes Brittain Ashford as 'Sonya,' Gelsey Bell as 'Mary,' Nicholas Belton as 'Andrey/Bolkonsky,' Nick Choksi as 'Dolokhov,' Amber Gray as 'Hélène,' Grace McLean as 'Marya D,' Paul Pinto as 'Balaga,'Scott Stangland as 'Pierre' (standby), and Lucas Steele as 'Anatole.' The ensemble includesSumayya Ali, Courtney Bassett, Josh Canfield, Kennedy Caughell, Ken Clark, Erica Dorfler,Lulu Fall, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Nick Gaswirth, Alex Gibson, Brad Giovanine, Billy Joe Kiessling, Mary Spencer Knapp, Blaine Alden Krauss, Reed Luplau,Brandt Martinez, Andrew Mayer, Mary Page Nance, Shoba Narayan, Azudi Onyejekwe,Pearl Rhein, Celia Mei Rubin, Heath Saunders, Ani Taj, Cathryn Wake, Katrina Yaukey, andLauren Zakrin.

Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon

Katrina Yaukey, Dave Malloy, Alex Gibson, Josh Groban and the fans

