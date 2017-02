Photo Coverage: Extra! Extra! NEWSIES Casts Unite to Celebrate Film Premiere

Audiences have a final chance to "Seize the Day!" - tickets are now available for "Disney's Newsies: The Broadway Musical!," playing in U.S. movie theaters for three days only on Thursday, February 16 at 7:00 p.m., Saturday February 18 at 12:55 p.m. and Wednesday, February 22 at 7:00 p.m. (all local times). Captured live at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre earlier this year, the event reunites original cast members Jeremy Jordan, Kara Lindsay, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, and Ben Fankhauser.

Tickets for "Disney's Newsies: The Broadway Musical!" can be purchased online by visiting www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices.

Before the movie hits theatres, it had its NYC premiere last night and dozens of Newsies showed up to celebrate. BroadwayWorld brings you photos from inside the special night below!

