BWW Exclusive: What's the Most Romantic Broadway Love Song Ever? 1000+ Stars Make Their Picks!

From the melodies of Rodgers and Hammerstein to the lyrics of Jason Robert Brown, nothing says romance like a Broadway ballad, and it's that special time of year to celebrate the best of them. This is BroadwayWorld's 2017 Valentine's Day Special... and it's bigger than ever!

This year's entries feature stars from some of Broadway's hottest shows, including: Eva Noblezada, Andy Karl, Laura Osnes, Michael Xavier, Corey Cott, Derek Klena and MANY more!



Our 11th annual Valentine's Day gift to you asks simply: "What's the Most Romantic Broadway Love Song Ever?" We've gathered responses from over 1000 performers, composers, industry professionals, and personalities from across the globe.

CLICK HERE to check out the full list!

Related Articles