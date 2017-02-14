Tony-Winner Laura Benanti Welcomes First Child on Valentine's Day

Click Here for More Articles on LAURA BENANTI

Can you think of a better way to celebrate the Valentine's Day holiday than this? Tony-winner Laura Benanti's publicist confirmed to BroadwayWorld that the star of stage and screen and her husband, Patrick Brown, welcomed their first child at 3:33 p.m. EST on Valentines Day.

Further details about the newborn; including, height, weight, and name; are being kept private for the time being. Congratulations on the happy family on their heart-warming addition.

Benanti's long-time friend, and Broadway Records' graphic designer Robbie Rozelle was amongst the first to congratulate the couple.

The actress' Emmy-winning publicist, Danny Deraney also wished the recently expanded family the best.

Congratulations @LauraBenanti and @impbrown on your beautiful baby girl. May the blessings continue to fall on your new family! Love you! - Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) February 14, 2017

Benanti and Brown have shared glimpses of the pregnancy over the months on Instagram (especially during Benanti's self-imposed Twitter-hiatus).

The photo on the left was taken at 7:07pm, AFTER we finished our dinner. The photo on the right at 7:30pm, three hours before we fell asleep. #LastWeeksToGetOurSleepIn #NoSleepIn2017 #GodBlessYouAndThatBigFatBaby #GodBlessUsEveryone #HappyNewYearToAll A post shared by Laura Benanti (@laurabenanti) on Jan 1, 2017 at 7:06am PST Somebody's been getting to know a car seat for the past hour. #FinalCountdown #WeKnowItGoesInACar A post shared by Laura Benanti (@laurabenanti) on Jan 14, 2017 at 6:48am PST



