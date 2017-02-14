Broadway Veteran Brooke Moriber Releases Her First Single- 'Up All Night'

Singer/songwriter, rocker, and Broadway sensation Brooke Moriber is turning up the heat with her first release of 2017! Her dreamy new single and video for "Up All Night" are available now!

The synth-pop stylings coupled with Moriber's angelic yet incredibly commanding voice in "Up All Night" combine a great mixture of dynamic songwriting that is both powerfully compelling and alluringly ambient.

Moriber created original roles on Broadway as "Nadine" in The Wild Party and "Lily" in James Joyce's The Dead, performed with Cyndi Lauper and Alan Cumming in The Threepenny Opera, played a young opera singer in Follies on Broadway, and even received praise off-Broadway with special mention by The New York Times for her murderous portrayal as "Mindy" in Wallace Shawn's Aunt Dan and Lemon.

Though her love for the stage is evident, Brooke's talents have been summoned in front of the camera as well. Having made several TV appearances on Law and Order: CI, Swift Justice, A Town's Revenge, Off-Track Betty, Descent, and As The World Turns.

Now, that gift is shining bright with her release of "Up All Night, bringing her talent and passions to the forefront this Valentine's Day!

Purchase the song on iTunes, listen on Apple Music and Spotify, and watch the video on YouTube now!

For More Information on Brooke, Go To: www.BrookeMoriber.com

