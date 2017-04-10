BWW Interview: Broadway's Liz Callaway Talks Concert Tour, Anastasia & More!

Broadway's Liz Callaway recently returned home to her native Chicago to perform her concert "Broadway and Beyond" at the Metropolis Performing Arts Center. BWW's Kevin Pollack sat down with Liz to talk about her career, family and more! Listen to the interview here!

Award-winning actress, singer and recording artist Liz Callaway made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim's MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG. She received a Tony Award nomination for her performance in BABY, and for five years, sang Memory as Grizabella in CATS. She has also starred in the original casts of MISS SAIGON, THE THREE MUSKETEERS, and THE LOOK OF LOVE.

Callaway sang the Academy Award-nominated song 'Journey to the Past' in the animated feature ANASTASIA. Liz is also the singing voice of Princess Jasmine in Disney's THE RETURN OF JAFAR, and ALADDIN AND THE KING OF THIEVES. Other film work includes the singing voice of the title character in THE SWAN PRINCESS, LION KING 2: SIMBA'S PRIDE, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, and THE BRAVE LITTLE TOASTER GOES TO MARS.

Photo Credit: www.lizcallaway.com

