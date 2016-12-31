BWW Flashback: To Life! Celebrate the Journey of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Click Here for More Articles on FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

As BroadwayWorld previously announced, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF will play its final performance today, Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. At the time of closing, Fiddler on the Roof will have played a total of 464 performances.



FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, which boast a cast of 40 actors and an orchestra of 23 musicians, was nominated for three 2016 Tony Awards, including Best Musical Revival, Best Choreography (Hofesh Shechter) and Best Actor in a Musical (Danny Burstein). Additionally, Fiddler on the Roof took home two Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Director of a Musical (Bart Sher) and Outstanding Actor in a Musical (Danny Burstein). Burstein was also awarded the Outer Critics Circle Award for the Outstanding Actor in a Musical.



Fiddler on the Roof is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter. This classic musical is rich with Broadway hits, including "To Life (L'Chaim!)," "If I Were A Rich Man," "Sunrise Sunset," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker," and "Tradition."

BroadwayWorld takes you on a trip down memory lane to experience the Fiddler journey from the beginning!

Back in April 2015, it was first announced that Danny Burstein would step into the iconic role of Tevye and lead the revival of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF. Later, Adam Kantor, Jessica Hecht, Alexandra Silber, Ben Rappaport, Jessica Vosk, Melanie Moore, Samantha Massell, and more rounded out the cast. Check out the first time the sisters posed together on the show's official Instagram!

BroadwayWorld's Walter McBride was there when the marquee went up at the Broadway Theatre in August.

In October, FIDDLER opened the doors into the rehearsal room just a few months before opening night. Check out the performance sneak peek of 'Matchmaker, Matchmaker' 'If I Were a Rich Man,' 'Miracle of Miracles,' and 'To Life (L'Chaim!).'

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF began previews on November 20, 2015 and officially opened on December 20, 2015 at the Broadway Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there to take you inside the production and bring you photos from the first curtain call. Check them out, below!

In November, living legend and original FIDDLER lyricist Sheldon Harnick was honored by finally getting a portrait at Sardi's!

And the FIDDLER cast was there to congratulate him in this moment!

After the show opened, Broadway Records announced they would release a new Broadway Cast Album for FIDDLER ON THE ROOF on March 18. We got to go inside the studio and capture the moment. Check it out!

The talented cast of Fiddler on the Roof performed "Sunrise Sunset" and "The Bottle Dance" on the 70th Annual TONY AWARDS. Watch the full performance below!

To kick off BroadwayWorld's latest exclusive series, Randy Rainbow visited FIDDLER to find out what happens backstage on Broadway moments before the curtain goes up. Find out what happens below!

We will surely miss this wonderful show and cast. As previously shared on BroadwayWorld, here is a video flashback on the journey of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF. To life!

