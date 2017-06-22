BWW Exclusive: Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Boot Camp Wrap-Up - Volume Three!

So, as we say in show business, "That's a Wrap!" The dizzying creative and emotional "hangover" of what transpired in Broken Arrow and Tulsa, Oklahoma, last week, is still lingering... whether it's the students or the faculty. We have all been in constant communication, continuing to be in awe of what actually happened to ALL of us, between June 11 to 17. The work week was intense, long, and difficult, but the rewards and what we all got back, did more than make up for it.

For me, reuniting with Kristin, Baayork, Francine, Lara, Faith, Mary-Mitchell, Matt, Michael, Nellie, et. al., was fun, inspiring and uplifting. It was also the first time I ever really got to spend time with, and work with, the delectable John Tartaglia (He's actually lining up a Sirius XM On Broadway SUNDAY/ FUNDAY, taped in Oklahoma, to air soon). We all came away from this experience changed "for good" and I am being totally sincere in that statement.

Our relationship with the kids will continue, as they develop their resumes, we share video viewing, audition song lists, etc. AND... we help the high school juniors and seniors prepare for choosing and attending their colleges and higher education. Lara Teeter was/is an absolute GENIUS in this department and the kids hung on his every word, being an educator himself.

Kristin Chenoweth, of course, is the hero of this summer story because, without her, this program wouldn't exist. We want to thank Mark Frie, Kim Vento, Jack T. Wallace and John Sawyer for all their love and devotion put into this program and these kids and the ENTIRE faculty and family who made this all happen, right down to Jerry and Junie Chenoweth, who were with us this week, in spirit, being just a couple of hours away. We would also like to thank all those who contributed generously, fiscally, to fund this program and the countless people who fed us, daily. I can tell you ... ALL the food in Oklahoma is delicious... and now, it's time to diet!

This final collection of photos we share with you are from various junctures of the week. Bruce Glikas really captured the week and in this set, which include the kids singing the National Anthem at a DRILLERS game, where Kristi Dawn through the opening pitch. I should also tell you that this was (Tony Winner) Baayork Lee's FIRST EVER baseball game! In our final scrapbook collection, we also have some "Around Campus" photos, taken by Christina Dixon.

Now... For any of you seeking to audition for Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Bootcamp for the 2018 season (or if you know of anyone who might like to), visit the official website, and follow along on Facebook, to stay in touch and on top of the announcements for auditions. This past year, they were held in February, and my guess is that it will probably be the same next year.

Thanks to ALL OF YOU for following our wild ride last week and thank you, Robert Diamond and BroadwayWorld, for being there with us. KC and I are so very appreciative of all your support. Special Mentions: Bruce Glikas, Nicole Rosky and Nellie Beavers.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas/Christina Dixon

