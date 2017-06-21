BWW Exclusive: Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Bootcamp Photo Scrapbook - Volume Two!

As you know, Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Bootcamp wrapped up its third year on Friday night, with a live show at The Kristin Chenoweth Theatre in the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center, in her home state of Oklahoma. The show also gave birth to the first-ever KRISTI Awards (named for Kristi Dawn Chenoweth) ... the star's name commonly used, while growing up.

The conceit of the show, which we ALL put together, was to have performances by the students, the faculty and include 22 KRISTIs presented to various campers, based on observations made by us, during the week of classes, training, rehearsals and social time. Many presented in fun and some in a more heart-tugging fashion. The awards were presented by faculty to students, explaining to the audience, why it was given and why a particular student was singled out.

The greatest part of this was listening to the kids accept their awards and explain what the week meant to them. There were lots of tears. Something about this unique group of teens and an equally unique faculty, with varying skill-sets and accomplishments, melded during these six days, where everyone was on the same plane and playing field. You could be Haven or Kristin, Baayork or Caroline, Lara or Graceson. I can't begin to tell you how rare this is. Kristin's dream clearly came true this year... you could see it in her eyes and in how overwhelmed she was, even just watching the afternoon rehearsal. The musical program was:

OH, WHAT A BEAUTIFUL MORNIN' - performed by Graceson Todd

OKLAHOMA! (complete with standing ovation and clapping along) - The Company

ON BROADWAY - performed by our Broadway Boys (male students)

RITA'S TUNE - performed by Nellie Beavers

ONCE IN LOVE (with Kristin) - performed by Lara Teeter with Kristin unbeknowingly put in a swivel chair.

THE IMPOSSIBLE DREAM - performed by Mark Frie

THE TELEPHONE HPUR (with cellphones) - The Company

MARRY THE MAN TODAY - performed by Faith Prince and Kristin Chenoweth

IF I ONLY HAD A BRAIN - performed by John Tartaglia

SEASONS OF LOVE - The Company

HOME - performed by Richard Jay-Alexander

WHAT I DID FOR LOVE - The Company

Michael Orland and Mary-Mitchell Campbell led the music division.

In between musical numbers, awards were presented and speeches made. It was an extraordinary evening and an emotional end to a stellar week. Here are EXCLUSIVE photos for you to enjoy!

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

The evening was kicked off by Mark Frie and Kim Vento

