Wichita Grand Opera Announces Four Shows For its 2020-21 Season

Catch Christine Goerke, Don Giovanni, and more!

Wichita Grand Opera has announced four shows as part of its 2020-21 season.

"As we've all longed for live events over these past few months, we think it is time to rejoice and rediscover opera now more than ever," reads a statement on the company's website.

Check out the upcoming performances below!

Opera Gala

The season starts off with an Opera Gala Concert which will feature highlights from the vast operatic canon as well as great artists (old and new) to the Grand Opera's stage.

A Kansas Christmas

A Christmas Presentation that is truly home on the range.

Christine Goerke in Concert

Christine has been at the forefront of opera for nearly two decades and is regularly featured on the world's most important opera stages.

Mozart's "Don Giovanni"

Mozart's greatest opera in a new and stunning WGO Production.

Learn more and purchase tickets to all upcoming productions at https://wichitagrandopera.org/2020-2021-season-2/.

