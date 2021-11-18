Wayne Bryan Steps Down as Producing Artistic Director for Music Theatre Wichita

Wayne Bryan will step down after 32 seasons as producing artistic director for Music Theatre Wichita.

Raised in southern California, Wayne began his professional career as both an actor and director at San Diego's Old Globe Theatre, while stationed in the area as an officer in the Navy.

Wayne has directed critically acclaimed productions across the country, including Festival at New York City Center, Children of Eden at Musical Theatre West, Mary Poppins at the Walnut Street Theatre, A Christmas Story at Fulton Theatre, and multiple productions of Tintypes (including a production that won Chicago's Joseph Jefferson Award).

His directing career at MTWichita includes the U.S. premiere of Betty Blue Eyes and regional premieres of Mamma Mia!, HONK!, Catch Me If You Can, Big Fish, and The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

Stay up to date at https://mtwichita.org/home.