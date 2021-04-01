Wichita has a number of thriving performing arts institutions with esteemed alumni working on Broadway, touring theatre, local theatre, TV and film! Below, BroadwayWorld rounds up the top performing arts schools in Wichita. Check out the list below!

Wichita State University

Housed in the School of Performing Arts, and in collaboration with the School of Music, we offer an intensive, interdisciplinary, performance-oriented major. Admittance into the program is by competitive auditions held twice a year. The program offers equal emphasis in music, theatre and dance skills. Career counseling and an understanding of the business is emphasized. Students interested in music theatre as a profession will gain the training and techniques needed to succeed in this demanding and competitive career.

The Theatre program includes studies in the areas of theatre, camera and audio arts enhanced with creative hands-on learning opportunities. The BA is geared toward students with a wide variety of talents and interests who wish to design their own path to the future. It provides opportunities for students who want to create a flexible study of theatre arts and other areas of interest. The BFA degree is for students who want to focus on the professions of Design & Theatre Technology or Acting. The BFA degree starts with a strong foundation in all areas of theatre, then moves on to specialized study in Design & Technical Theatre (costuming, lighting, scenic, stagecraft, stage management) or Performance (acting, movement, voiceover, camera acting, stage combat). Both the BA and BFA include courses in career development.

Learn more here.

Newman University

We offer a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre as well as a minor in theatre, both integrated with performance and technical concentrations. Our theatre program is established in regional expertise in Shakespearean studies, as well as new play development. Our seasoned faculty are dedicated, working closely with you to ensure a quality learning experience.

This program also prepares you to become a sophisticated communicator. While learning about performance and production, you will become more knowledgeable in the areas of human behavior, art, psychology, history, politics, and religion. While participating in theatre, you can expect to work on a variety of plays at our private university that include comedy, drama, contemporary, classical, musicals and other great works of dramatic literature.

Learn more here.