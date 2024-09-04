Review: THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at Roxy's Downtown

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Hunchback of Notre Dame, a tale of longing, lust, discrimination, and abuse of power in 1547 Paris, is at Roxy’s for just one more weekend. Music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and book by Peter Parnell. Skillfully Directed by Rick Bumgardner with Music and Assistant Direction by Simon Hill.

Frollo, the Archdeacon of Notre Dame, has not heard from his brother in years, but from his deathbed, he hands over a baby boy, asking Frollo to care for his nephew. Frollo, seeing the child was born with deformities, retreats to Notre Dame to raise him out of sight, and thus giving him the name Quasimodo, or "half formed.”

Decades later, although instructed to fear it, Quasimodo has curiosity about life outside of the cathedral. One day, cloaked, he takes an opportunity to go down to the square. The Festival of Fools is in full swing and a stunning gypsy dancer, Esmerelda, entertains the crowds and attracts much attention. Smitten Captain Phoebus, the new head of the Notre Dame Guard, Quasimodo who is taken with her at first sight, and Frollo, who’s been indoctrinated to hate and fear the gypsies. One of the day’s festivities is crowning The King of Fools, or “the ugliest person in Paris,” and Esmerelda, sees Quasimodo’s face and pushes him to enter. After winning in a jovial moment, the fun turns cruel and he’s humiliated by the crowd. Feeling responsible, Esmerelda rescues him with a magic trick, and thus begins their friendship. Frollo wants to convert Esmerelda, and save her soul, Phoebus wants to marry her, Quasimodo needs a friend. Seemingly a puppet of fate, Esmerelda as a catalyst, drives these men to drastic measures, and a tragic conclusion.

Gavin Tanner brings a sincere Quasimodo. Full of innocence and trust, a young man with a heart of gold. From his wide-eyed perspective of Paris, from the top of the bell tower, we see a warm glow of life. With a clear voice, and buoyant energy, he very much captures the spirit of Quasimodo. “Made of Stone” is a heartbreaking highlight.

Playing the dynamic Frollo, Kyle Vespestad shows his own complexity. His stage experience is evident as he takes the opportunity to be the villain. Ominous, menacing and oh, so cringe, we get to squirm in our seats as we see the inner workings of a hypocrite with too much power. Solidly stepping into this unsavory role, his haunting baritone voice is giving chills during “Hellfire!”

Koko Blanton as Esmerelda is wily, mystical and idealistic. Her touching prayer upon entering Notre Dame and overcome by its majesty, “God Help the Outcasts,” was the most spiritual moment of the show for me. Clear eyed and smart, she makes Esmerelda sympathetic, fierce, and a force to be reckoned with.

Max Dutton as Phoebus is bringing chivalry back! He’s jovial, rousing and boisterous, but not without heart. When tested, he does the right thing, and the audience is pulling for him. Likable and real, he has a passionate voice, showcased in “Someday.”

This story is told by just six actors, and the remaining two are Roberta Wilkes and Ted Dvorak. Wilkes takes on Clopin and Gargoyle. Her unfettered, earthy characters bring perspective and groundedness to this consequential story. Dvorak has a lovely, soaring voice, and gives a heartfelt performance as a man of stone, St. Aphrodisius, a statue in the cathedral that keeps Quasimodo company. Mentor and councilor, a comforting presence, and a touch of comic relief.

The choir of twelve angelic voices layer depth into the dazzling music. Adding height and dramatic dissonance, they witness the story unfold, on stage from beginning to end, like a chorus, but with less interaction.

Notre Dame, as an integral character, is created through lighting. Rich jewel tones, shadows, and glow, Lighting Design by Arthur Reese, adds richness to the already lush stage of people and texture. The projections, by Jason Huffman, of stained glass windows and brimstone fire, transport us. Very cool.

I am amazed each time I enter Roxy’s and see how the small performance space is transformed into something new! The rustic walls, with hints of fleur de lis, stone and woodgrain. Not easy to create a Paris square, and bell tower of an ancient cathedral on a matchbook stage, but it works! Scenic Design by J Branson.

Clergy, gypsies, soldiers, gargoyles, the costumes were evoking medieval Europe. From the structured gray pieces for the statues, to Esmerelda’s feminine scarves and velvet, to Quasimodo’s unfortunate back, the silhouettes enhanced. Costume Design by Chadwick Armstrong.

With only one weekend of performances remaining, act now to witness this sprawling tale unfold before it is up in smoke, sort of speak. Through September 7th, 2024. Wednesday and Thursday at 7 PM, Friday and Saturday evenings at 8 PM, and Saturday matinee at 2 PM. Come early for food and drinks! roxysdowntown.com

