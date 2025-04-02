Review: COMPANY at Roxy's Downtown

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



At Roxy’s through April 12th, enjoy Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s Company. The multi Tony award winning 1970 musical, is an engaging, heady, sumptuous look into bachelorhood, friendship, and marriage. The complicated nature of romantic relationships can feel like a pitfall of our modern times, but the unpredictable arc and multi dimensional characters in Company, at five plus decades young, proves that theory decidedly wrong.

Directing Company is an act of devotion for Roxy’s Artistic Director Rick Bumgardner, who’s found a “Best Friend” and mentor in Stephen Sondheim from delving into his life and work. Humorous and relatable, yet uncomfortable, relationship dynamics are central to this fast paced, tightly choreographed exploration of long term love, and single life in New York City. Bumgardner bravely approaches this piece with respect, reverence, and skill and there is not a weak link in the cast.

We enter the scene on Robert’s 35th birthday party. Robert, or “Bobby, Bobby baby, Bobby bubi, Robby, Robert, darling,” as we come to know him, is a tall, handsome, presumably successful, well liked guy. He’s surrounded by five seemingly happily married couples doting on him, baring gifts and inviting him to dinner, but no one can stand that he’s unmarried. Yet Robert is on the fence. Should he commit, or is the freedom of single life enough?

We follow Robert to dinners with friends and glimpses into relationships. Taunting each other’s weaknesses, as the physical comedy duo Sarah and Harry, Sarah Wine and Lyle Valentine, do. Enter into non-traditional relationships, as the energetic and playful twosome of Susan and Peter, brought to you by Claire Gerig and Paul Knapp, hint at. Or sacrificing personal desires for one and other, as the dry and sophisticated David, Kyle Vespestad, and square girl-next-door Jenny, Jenny Mitchell, illustrate.

Simon Hill as Robert is excellent at cooly moving in and out of scenarios. Curious with friends, crafty with women, whether blind sided on a balcony, or schooled several bourbons deep at a club, he’s captivating and flexible. He leaves it all out there in the powerful “Being Alive.”

Robert’s three girlfriends, played by Briley Meek, Crosbie Moody, and Tyler Treat, get a lively, synchronized, tongue-in-cheek Andrew’s Sisters style moment with “You Could Drive a Person Crazy,” giving perspective of what it is like to date such an eligible, yet hesitant, bachelor.

An adorable tour de force, Amy, played by Lorelei Stephens, in a wedding gown and veil, who ruptures into a manic fear induced plea to wedding guests, and the universe, to forgive and understand why she’s not “Getting Married Today.” Very humorous, technically impressive and ultimately, sweet. The unshakable Paul, played by Xavier Huffman, is a perfect foil for her.

On the other end of the spectrum, we have Joann, played by Christi Moore, who’s in her third marriage and gives a gut wrenching, alcohol soaked commentary on society in “Ladies Who Lunch.” Jaded, and wise, we hear what a life of searching, succeeding and keeping up with the Joneses feels like. Married to Larry, played by David Raehpour, who brings elegant insight to the tipsy evening.

The act two opener, "Side by Side by Side” gives the energy of Rockette’s style line dancing, and build upon build in intensity, with darkness bubbling underneath. Robert is becoming tired of playing the third wheel in his friends’ marriages, and the orchestra hints at his turmoil. A fantastically entertaining show stopper starring the entire cast! Choreography by Kyle Vespestad.

With musical direction by Paul Graves, the complex, layered sounds of Sondheim are no small character in Company. A vital piece of the emotional arc. Loving the set design incorporating the highly skilled seven-piece orchestra as if they are riding on the train behind the central action.The use of the matchbook stage is also excellent. Simplicity ruled. Only crucial furniture and period set dressing necessary to tell the story. The Mondrian flavored set is an interesting choice. Scenic Design by J Branson, and Properties by Louise Brinegar. The 1970s costumes are a fun party favor. Costume Designer Gwen Bolte keeps us anchored in the decade with sequins, jumpsuits, neck scarves, exaggerated collars, and color blocked dresses.

Not a rosy-colored-glasses look at marriage and love, Company is an often comical, biting, heartbreaking exploration of why we commit, or even want to. I love not being able to predict how a show ends! Make time to see this seldom produced gem. At Roxy’s through April 12, Wednesday and Thursday at 7 PM, Friday and Saturday at 8 PM. Saturday matinee at 2 PM. Visit roxysdowntown.com for reservations, and bring someone special! It’s the little things you share together…

