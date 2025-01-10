Previews: [TITLE OF SHOW] at Roxy's Downtown

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Roxy’s Downtown begins the new year with the hilarious musical [title of show], opening on Wednesday, January 15. Packed with wit, humor, and toe-tapping tunes, this self-referential gem takes you behind the scenes of the creative process, revealing the trials and triumphs of bringing a musical to life.

To celebrate opening night, Roxy’s will be joined by Larry Pressgrove for a pre-show talk, the Music Director, Orchestrator and original “Larry” in the Broadway run of the show. Tickets to opening night will also include free samplings from the menu and an opening night gift.

Jeff and Hunter, two struggling writers, hear about a new musical theatre festival. However, the deadline for submissions is a mere three weeks away. With nothing to lose, the pair decides to try to create something new with the help of their friends Susan, Heidi and Larry on the eighty-eights. With the cast in place, Jeff and Hunter begin a conversation about what to write about. Eventually, Jeff suggests they write about what to write about. They make a pact to write up until the festival's deadline and dream about the show changing their lives. [title of show] follows Hunter and Jeff and their friends on their journey through the gauntlet of creative self-expression. In the span of 90 minutes they write and perform their show at the festival and learn lessons about themselves as people, friends and artists.

[title of show] features Jackson Dorris as “Jeff,” Matthew Purdom as “Hunter,” Jaslyn Alexander as “Heidi,” Sisilia Shaffer as “Susan” and Greg Kuykendall as “Larry.”

The creative team for [title of show] includes: Rick Bumgardner (Artistic Director), Dan E. Campbell & Ann-Marie Rogers (Directors), Simon Hill (Musical and Vocal Director), J Branson (Scenic Design), Arthur Reese (Lighting Design), Jason Huffman (Sound Design and Master Carpenter), Chadwick Armstrong (Gwyn Bolte), and Louise Brinegar (Property Design).

[title of show] plays Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7:00pm, Friday and Saturday evenings at 8:00pm with Saturday matinees at 2:00pm. Performances begin on Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at Roxy’s Downtown (412, 1/2 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 6720). This is a limited engagement through Saturday, February 1, 2025. Tickets to all Roxy’s productions are $42, including tax and all ticket fees. All tickets for [title of show] are $42 general admission tickets and are available by calling 316- 265-4400 or online at roxysdowntown.com. For groups of 20 or more please call 316-265-4400 or email box-office@roxysdowntown.com.

Roxy's Downtown is a premier theater and entertainment venue located in the heart of Wichita, Kansas. With a rich history of delivering high-quality performances, Roxy's Downtown is committed to providing an unforgettable cultural experience for the local community. Winner of the “Best of Wichita” award for Live Theater (2023 and 2024) and BroadwayWorld Wichita’s “Favorite Local Theatre” (2024 and 2025). You can follow Roxy's Downtown on the web at www.roxysdowntown.com, or on Instagram, and Facebook.

Photo Credit: Christopher Clark

