Previews: THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at Roxy's Downtown

Roxy’s Downtown is thrilled to continue its 2024/25 theater season with the evocative musical The Hunchback of Notre Dame, opening on Thursday, August 22. This lushly scored retelling of Victor Hugo’s epic story of love, acceptance and what it means to be a hero features a soaring score by Alan Menken with lyrics by Stephen Schwartz.

As part of its mission to expand access to the arts, Roxy’s will offer a limited number of Pay What You Can tickets for the opening night performance of every production. Tickets for The Hunchback of Notre Dame will be available on Thursday, August 22 on a first-come, first-served basis. PWYC tickets can be purchased at the theater starting at 5:30pm the day of the show and cannot be reserved in advance.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame features Gavin Tanner as “Quasimodo,” Kyle Vespestad as “Frollo,” Max Dutton as “Phoebus,” Koko Blanton as “Esmerelda,” Roberta Wilkes as “Clopin, Gargoyle, Madam,” and Ted Dvorak as “Frederic, King, St. Aphrodisius.” The cast will also be joined by a 12-person choir bringing the music to life. The choir includes Kiera Abrienne, Ben Balleau, MJ Harper, Marial Mortimer Isaac, Devin Jarrell, Carson Manlove, Ethan Manlove, Justin Petersen, Matthew Purdom, Zeke Thompson, Jenni Warren, and Brenna Welch.

The musical begins as the bells of Notre Dame sound through the famed cathedral in fifteenth-century Paris. Quasimodo, the deformed bell-ringer who longs to be "Out There," observes all of Paris reveling in the Feast of Fools. Held captive by his devious caretaker, the archdeacon Dom Claude Frollo, he escapes for the day and joins the boisterous crowd, only to be treated cruelly by all but the beautiful Romani woman, Esmeralda. Quasimodo isn’t the only one captivated by her free spirit, though – the handsome Captain Phoebus and Frollo are equally enthralled. As the three vie for her attention, Frollo embarks on a mission to destroy the Roma – and it’s up to Quasimodo to save them all.

The creative team for The Hunchback of Notre Dame includes: Rick Bumgardner (Director), Simon Hill (Musical Director and Assistant Director), Courtney Wages (Choreographer), J Branson (Scenic Design), Arthur Reese (Lighting Design), Jason Huffman (Sound and Projection Design), Chadwick Armstrong (Costume Design), and Tracy Ciambra (Property Design).

Performances begin on Thursday, August 22, 2024 at Roxy’s Downtown (412, 1/2 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 6720). Shows are Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7:00pm, Friday and Saturday evenings at 8:00pm, and Saturday matinees at 2:00pm.This is a limited engagement through Saturday, September 7, 2024. Tickets to all Roxy’s productions are $42, including tax and all ticket fees.All tickets for The Hunchback of Notre Dame are $42 general admission tickets and are available by calling 316- 265-4400 or online at roxysdowntown.com. For groups of 20 or more please call 316-265-4400 or email box-office@roxysdowntown.com.

Roxy's Downtown is a premier theater and entertainment venue located in the heart of Wichita, Kansas. With a rich history of delivering high-quality performances, Roxy's Downtown is committed to providing an unforgettable cultural experience for the local community. Winner of the “Best of Wichita” award for Live Theater (2023) and BroadwayWorld Wichita’s “Favorite Local Theatre” (2024). They are also on Facebook and Instagram.

