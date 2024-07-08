PNC Broadway in Kansas City Hosts Event For MOULIN ROUGE!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



PNC Broadway in Kansas City is hosting an event in honor of the 10-time Tony Award®-winning Best Musical MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Wednesday, July 10 from 6:00–9:00 p.m. at the Kill Devil Club located in the Power & Light District. This private event will celebrate the first North American tour and Kansas City Music Hall engagement of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on July 23–Aug. 4, 2024 (16 performances).

The event will include:

• PERFORMANCES BY MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL REPRESENTATIVES, DeAnne Stewart (Satine) and Jack Cahill-Lemme (Christian) to the following three numbers: “Your Song,” “Firework,” and “Elephant Love Medley.”

• CAN-CAN LESSONS from local dance company, Kansas City Burlesque

• ON-SITE MURALIST Vania Soto, Founder and CEO of Monarca Art Space, (MÀS)

• PRIZE DRAWINGS FOR MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL merchandise and ticket packages.

Interviews will be available during the event with representatives from PNC Broadway in Kansas City. If you don’t have availability during the event, please contact Becky Davis or Matthew Porter to make other arrangements.

Tickets to MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL are available at BroadwayInKC.com and Ticketmaster.com. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.





