Interview: Jolee Morris in MATILDA THE MUSICAL at The Growing Stage

We'd love to know what first attracted you to the theater profession.

I was always really drawn to storytelling and creativity as a child. I first discovered my passion for performing at eight years old when my parents put me in a theater camp. Coming from a very athletic household, learning the ins and outs of theater & growing as a performer was something completely new to me. This first experience sparked a lifelong passion and ultimately led to me moving across the country from my small hometown in Oregon to the East Coast to study and pursue theater professionally.

Tell us a little about your college experience at Fairleigh Dickinson.

My time at Fairleigh Dickinson University played a major role in shaping both the person and the performer that I am today. During my time at FDU I double majored in musical theater and directing. My dual major helped me to develop a well rounded understanding and appreciation for all outlets of performing arts. I got to perform in eight mainstage musicals while also learning the roles of a director, a designer, and a stage manager. My junior year of college I got to study abroad in Wroxton, England where we were given the opportunity to train at the Royal Shakespeare Company. Overall, I am extremely grateful for the theatrical education, performance opportunities and relationships with my professors & classmates that FDU brought me.

We're so glad you are back at The Growing Stage. Why is the theater such a special place for children and their families?

Having previously worked on Nate the Great , I absolutely adore working at The Growing Stage and am so excited to be returning. My experience working on Nate the Great was both light hearted and deeply rewarding, especially because of the opportunity to connect with the children and families who came to see the show. Speaking with them after performances and hearing their excitement reminded me of why I originally started performing. The impact that our shows have on young audiences is so incredibly important!

What are some of the challenges of your role in Matilda?

Miss Honey has always been a dream role of mine! Some of the most difficult parts of playing the character are also my favorite things about her. Miss Honey is incredibly nurturing and selfless but she also carries a great deal of fear and insecurity from her past. My biggest challenge in portraying her is balancing her determination to be strong for Matilda and fight for what is right while also understanding her personal fragilities and mental barriers that she must overcome.

Can you tell us a little about the cast and creative team?

I am constantly amazed by the talent and dedication amongst the cast and creative team of this production. Our wonderful director Steve is remarkably strong, imaginative and patient. I truly look up to all the adult professional artists in our cast so much and am grateful to get to share the stage with them. Additionally, the young performers in our show truly bring such vibrant and exciting energy to every rehearsal. They have put in so much hard work and it is so special to get to experience their growth.

What would you like audiences to know about the show?

I would love for audiences to know that at its heart, Matilda is a story about finding your voice, and having the courage to stand up for what is right. There is so much heart, humor, and joy in this production, and I think audiences of all ages will find something they can connect with. I hope audiences leave the theater feeling inspired.

Can you share with us any of your future plans?

I am currently in the process of a few upcoming projects: I will be in a staged reading in November at Vivid Stage for an event called Women+ on the Edge of Democracy. It is an event designed to encourage everyone to think about what it means to participate in their own future by voting in the midterms the next day. I have additionally been working with writer and composer, Alastair William King on his upcoming children's musical Hedi: Her Story, in which I voice Hedi in the cast recording. Other than these projects I plan on auditioning for more professional theater and am excited for what is to come.

. You can follow Jolee Morris on Instagram @jolee.morris and visit her website at https://joleemorris.com/gallery/

or through the TGS Box Office at (973) 347-4946. Group rates are available for all productions. Performances of MATILDA THE MUSICAL are on Fridays at 7:30 PM, Saturdays at 4:00 PM, and Sundays at 2:00 PM. Tickets and season subscriptions are available at www.growingstage.com or through the TGS Box Office at (973) 347-4946. Group rates are available for all productions.

Photo Credit: Deborah Lopez