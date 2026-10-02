Previews: IX’TICHA** SPIDER-GOD OF THE AMAZON!! at Kechi Playhouse
Runs October 9 to November 1, 2026
Kechi Playhouse’s fifth and final play of their 44th year is fan favorite IX’TICHA** SPIDER-GOD OF THE AMAZON!!, written and directed by Misty Maynard.
Somewhere, deep in the Amazon rainforest, a group of intrepid explorers is stranded by a malfunctioning pontoon plane. Now they must battle the elements, wild animals, a mysterious tribe and a frighteningly large spider to find their way back to civilization. Stranded in an inhospitable environment, the question arises, can modern man survive when faced with the Amazon?
This family-friendly, comedic homage to 1950’s B monster movies stars Samuel Schwartz, Amanda Dahna, Andrew Johnson, Matthew Neises, Leslie Robertson, Miss Priss as Bobo, and Brian Fender as IX’TICHA**. The production team features direction by Misty Maynard, set design by Richard Shultz, and costumes by Christy Railsback and the cast.
**There WILL be a performance on Halloween!**
IX’TICHA** SPIDER-GOD OF THE AMAZON!! opens October 9 and runs until November 1, 2026 at the Kechi Playhouse, 100 E Kechi Rd #9069, Kechi, KS 67067 (N. Oliver & 61st St). Show days are Friday and Sat at 8:00 PM, with a Sunday Matinee at 2:30 PM. Tickets are $18 General Admission on Friday and Saturday, and $17 General Admission on Sunday.
For Reservations and Information please call (316) 744-2152, or find us on Facebook!
The show runs approximately 2 hours.
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