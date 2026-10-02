Previews: IX’TICHA** SPIDER-GOD OF THE AMAZON!! at Kechi Playhouse

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Kechi Playhouse’s fifth and final play of their 44th year is fan favorite IX’TICHA** SPIDER-GOD OF THE AMAZON!!, written and directed by Misty Maynard.

Somewhere, deep in the Amazon rainforest, a group of intrepid explorers is stranded by a malfunctioning pontoon plane. Now they must battle the elements, wild animals, a mysterious tribe and a frighteningly large spider to find their way back to civilization. Stranded in an inhospitable environment, the question arises, can modern man survive when faced with the Amazon?

This family-friendly, comedic homage to 1950’s B monster movies stars Samuel Schwartz, Amanda Dahna, Andrew Johnson, Matthew Neises, Leslie Robertson, Miss Priss as Bobo, and Brian Fender as IX’TICHA**. The production team features direction by Misty Maynard, set design by Richard Shultz, and costumes by Christy Railsback and the cast.

**There WILL be a performance on Halloween!**

IX’TICHA** SPIDER-GOD OF THE AMAZON!! opens October 9 and runs until November 1, 2026 at the Kechi Playhouse, 100 E Kechi Rd #9069, Kechi, KS 67067 (N. Oliver & 61st St). Show days are Friday and Sat at 8:00 PM, with a Sunday Matinee at 2:30 PM. Tickets are $18 General Admission on Friday and Saturday, and $17 General Admission on Sunday.

For Reservations and Information please call (316) 744-2152, or find us on Facebook!

The show runs approximately 2 hours.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 07 Hrs 38 Min 01 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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