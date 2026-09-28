Previews: GASLIGHT at ICT Rep At Oliver Place
Opens Friday, October 2nd, 2026, and runs through Sunday, October 11, 2026
ICTRep (Wichita Repertory Theater) continues its 2026-27 season with the taut psychological thriller GASLIGHT by Steven Dietz, based on the 1938 play by Patrick Hamilton. The play opens on Friday, October 2 at The Oliver Place, 2512 North Oliver in Wichita.
In this turn-of-the-century Victorian thriller, strange things start to happen to newlyweds Bella and Jack as their seemingly perfect marriage devolves into something sinister. Why is the attic door locked? Whose footsteps wander the halls at night? And is that gaslight flickering… or not? Bella’s reality is twisted, forcing her to question both the truth and her husband’s intentions in this haunting thriller based on the acclaimed play and classic film that gave rise to 2022’s word of the year: “gaslight.”
The cast is headed by Chelsie Penner as Bella Manningham and Anthony Larkin-Valdez as her manipulative husband, Jack. Diane Tinker Hurst plays the housekeeper Elizabeth and Abby Lowe portrays the young maid, Nancy. Linda McDonald appears in a “pants role” as Sergeant Rough.
The play is directed by James Earlywine and Abby Lowe serves as stage manager. Costume design is by Julie Longhofer, lighting design is by Stan Longhofer, sound design is by Kirk Longhofer, and scenic design is by Julie & Stan Longhofer.
Performances run Friday October 2 through Sunday October 11 (two weekends). Curtain is at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2:00 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $38 for general admission, $33 for seniors and veterans, $25 for 30-and-under, and $15 for students. Ticket prices are inclusive of all taxes and fees. Tickets can be purchased on the ICTRep website at https://ictrep.org/gaslight2026/.
GASLIGHT (Dietz) is presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.
Remaining shows in the 2026-27 ICTRep season include RED VELVET by Lolia Chakrabarti, November 13-22, 2026, https://ictrep.org/redvelvet2026; ARCADIA by Tom Stoppard, February 26-March 7, 2027, which is a joint production with Newman University Theatre, https://ictrep.org/arcadia2027/; FLYIN’ WEST by Pearl Cleage, Aril 16-25, 2027; https://ictrep.org/flyinwest2027/
ICTRep (Wichita Repertory Theater) is a semi-professional company that produces comedies, dramas, and thrillers. Our productions provide challenging roles and design opportunities for young actors and creatives to hone their crafts. In addition, we bring Wichita audiences together to enjoy high-quality, vibrant theatrical experiences that provide more than simply an evening’s entertainment. We want our audiences to continue to reflect on and be moved by the plays we produce, long after the “curtain falls.”
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