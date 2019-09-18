Young Vic Announces Complete Casting For IN A WORD

The Young Vic today announces the complete cast for Lauren Yee's critically acclaimed in a word, directed by Genesis Future Directors Award recipient Dadiow Lin.

Karl Collins (The Bill, Hollyoaks) plays Guy, Michael Elcock (A Midsummer Night's Dream, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre) plays Man and Jill Halfpenny (Coronation Street, EastEnders, Waterloo Road) plays Fiona.

Today is the two-year anniversary of Fiona's son's disappearance, and still nothing makes sense to her. Not her blasé husband, the incompetent detective, nor the neighbourhood kidnapper who keeps introducing himself in the checkout line. As Fiona delves back into her memories of that fateful day, to uncover that crucial missing piece, grief and comedy collide, and ordinary turns of phrase take on dangerous new meanings.

Lauren Yee was the winner of the 2016 Francesca Primus Prize for in a word, a prize awarded annually to an emerging female playwright. This production marks the first time Yee's work will be staged in the UK.

in a word is directed by Genesis Future Directors Award recipient Dadiow Lin, with Design by Naomi Kuyck-Cohen, Lighting by Joshua Gadsby, Sound by Max Perryment, Casting by Isabella Oddofin, Movement Direction by Rachael Nanyonjo and Voice and Dialect by Rebecca Cuthbertson.

Established in 2012, the Genesis Future Directors Award was created to nurture emerging directors by providing them with an opportunity to explore and develop their craft while creating their first fully resourced production at the Young Vic as part of the Young Vic's artistic programme. The Award will provide Lin with mentoring and support from the theatre's unique creative network, which includes Artistic Director Kwame Kwei-Armah, Associate Artistic Director Sue Emmas and Genesis Fellow and Associate Director Nadia Latif.

Previous Genesis Future Director Award recipients include Caitriona Shoobridge, Lekan Lawal, Debbie Hannan, John R. Wilkinson, Nancy Medina, Leo J. Skilbeck, Bryony Shanahan, Ola Ince, Rikki Henry, Tinuke Craig, Finn Beames, Matthew Xia and Ben Kidd.

Due to the nature of the Genesis Future Directors Award, there will be no press night for in a word.





