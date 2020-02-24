World Première Of John Godber's ANGELS OF THE NORTH Transfers To The West End

The world première of John Godber's new comedy Angels of the North transfers to the West End, opening at the Trafalgar Studios on 14 May, with previews from 12 May, and runs until 6 June. The production ran at Theatre Royal Wakefield until 15 February, ahead of performances at East Riding Theatre from 4 - 28 March.

Dennis and Mick are the worst taxi drivers in the North; ignorant, offensive and rude! But when longstanding owner Val suddenly dies, they have to deal with her savvy, streetwise, tourism guru of a niece; feisty new graduate Roxy, who takes over the running of the firm.

Set before, during and after, the General Election on 12 December 2019, Angels of the North is a hilarious and touching insight into what it means to the North now the red wall has fallen, seen through the eyes of a struggling taxi firm at the end of the line.

Dennis and Mick might be the worst taxi drivers on the planet, but they know what it takes to survive. Roxy might be a thorn in their side, but she may well just be an angel in disguise.

Written as a companion piece to the hugely successful and critical hit, Scary Bikers, Angels of the North is a contemporary comedy which negotiates the idea of a new North under a new government. Told with the signature wit and dry observations which make Godber's work so popular.

John Godber plays Dennis, and is joined on stage by his former student Adrian Hood (Mick), and creating the part of Roxy is Martha Godber who recently graduated from LIPA.

John Godber said today, "I can't wait to be on stage with both my former pupil and my daughter - they'll certainly keep my on my toes! The response to Scary Bikers in London was wonderful, enjoying both critical and audience acclaim, and we look forward to taking this new authentic slice of Yorkshire life back into the West End."

Box Office: www.atgtickets.com/shows/angels-of-the-north/trafalgar-studios/





