West End Revival Of C.P. Taylor's GOOD Postponed Until Spring 2021

C.P.Taylor's GOOD, starring David Tennant and directed by Dominic Cooke, which was due to open this October, is to be postponed until Spring 2021.

Produced by Fictionhouse and Playful Productions, GOOD was scheduled to begin performances at the Playhouse Theatre on Tuesday 6th October. Due to the current global situation, the production is being postponed and the new schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

Current ticket holders will be given priority for the new dates and do not need to do anything. The point of purchase will be in touch with ticket holders, once the new dates are confirmed, to reschedule or refund their booking.

Dominic Cooke said: "I am so looking forward to getting into a rehearsal room with David Tennant, Fenella Woolgar and Elliot Levey. CP Taylor's play, which deals with collective denial, feels more relevant than ever. I have no doubt that it will really resonate for audiences when we open next Spring. This delay is unavoidable but only whets my appetite for getting to work on this extraordinary play"



Kate Horton said "While it's disappointing that we have to wait, we're incredibly lucky that our brilliant cast, led by David Tennant, are so committed to making the production happen as soon as it is possible. Since we announced GOOD, which is Fictionhouse's first stage production, we have been thrilled by the level of enthusiasm for the show and all of us are really looking forward to being able to share it with audiences next year."

