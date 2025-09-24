 tracker
West End Musical Halloween Returns to the Lyric Theatre

The performance is on 27 October.

By: Sep. 24, 2025
West End Musical Halloween Returns to the Lyric Theatre Image
London’s longest running West End concert series will return this autumn and festive season! The spooktacular West End Musical Halloween will be back at the Lyric Theatre just before All Hallows’ Eve for a night of ghoulish revelry.

West End Musical Halloween will be hosted by Shanay Holmes (Oliver!, Miss Saigon, The Bodyguard). Joining Shanay will be Jeevan Braich (Starlight Express), Oliver Saville (Into The Woods, Wicked, The Rocky Horror Picture Show), Maddison Firth (Heathers, Wicked) and Jacob Fowler (Into The Woods, The Addams Family, Heathers). Prepare for goosebumps as this year’s event promises tricks and treats and all sorts of spooky surprises.

Celebrate the darker side of musicals, including The Addams Family, Sweeney Todd, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Heathers and Beetlejuice. Audiences can expect plenty of Halloween thrills, including unexpected visits from the resident theatre ghosts. The West End Musical concert invites audiences to join the cast, so don your scariest cosplay and get ready for a monster mash. This is the perfect way to celebrate Halloween - the musical event to scream about!

The events are produced by the award-winning team behind West End Musical Celebration and West End Musical Brunch, as well as Musical Con - the world’s biggest musical theatre fan convention.




