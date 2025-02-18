Welsh National Opera Announces 2026 Performances At Birmingham Hippodrome

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Welsh National Opera has announced its 2025/2026 Season, which will also see the Company celebrate its 80th anniversary. WNO will visit Birmingham Hippodrome in May 2026 with a brand-new production of The Flying Dutchman (Thu 7 May 2026) and the return of Blaze of Glory! (Fri 8 May 2026).

Welsh director, producer and video designer Jack Furness makes his WNO debut to direct this fresh and contemporary reimagining of Wagner's early masterpiece, The Flying Dutchman, which will be conducted by WNO Music Director Tomáš Hanus.

From the opening notes of the thunderous overture to the haunting arias, Wagner's music evokes the power of the ocean, perfectly setting the scene for this tale which explores the deeply human emotions of loneliness and longing for connection.

In a fitting nod to WNO's 80th anniversary, the season will see the return to the stage of Blaze of Glory!, which follows a group of Welsh miners as they embark on a musical journey to reform their male voice choir after a local mining disaster.

Steeped in the Welsh choral tradition and with community spirit at its heart, this is the perfect way to celebrate this special milestone for WNO, which itself emerged from the post-War period, sparked by the passion for music held by a group of amateur performers from across South Wales, including doctors, miners and teachers.

Composed by David Hackbridge Johnson, and with a libretto by Emma Jenkins, this uplifting show combines traditional Welsh harmonies with the acapella sounds of the 1950s, with operetta, gospel and big band added into the mix.

Caroline Clegg returns to direct, with James Southall conducting. Many of the original cast will return, including Jeffrey Lloyd-Roberts as the Chorus Master Dafydd Pugh, Rebecca Evans as Nerys Price, Themba Mvula as Anthony and Feargal Mostyn-Williams as Bryn Bevan.

WNO co-CEOs / General Directors Sarah Crabtree and Adele Thomas said:

‘It is so thrilling to be announcing our first season at the helm of WNO: a season in which Welsh artists and Welsh stories are front and centre. It is a joy to welcome back so many old friends, see new emerging talent take the step up onto our stages and, through our extraordinary work with young people and a huge range of projects in our local communities, so many people make their first visit to the opera. We believe opera is the dynamic artform of our age and we are excited to be opening the doors on EICH Opera Cenedlaethol Cymru: YOUR Welsh National Opera.'

Welsh National Opera's The Flying Dutchman and Blaze of Glory! comes to Birmingham Hippodrome on Thursday 7 May 2026 and Friday 8 May 2026.

Tickets will go on sale to Friends of Birmingham Hippodrome on Wednesday 26 February at 11am and on general sale on Monday 3 March at 11am. Tickets can be purchased at birminghamhippodrome.com or by calling 0121 689 3000.

Comments