Wavelength Theatre Returns to Camden Fringe with SEVEN MINUTES & A DOLPHIN

Wavelength Theatre is back at Camden Fringe this summer with Seven Minutes & a Dolphin, a new comedy exploring friendship, romance, and what really counts as a happy ending. With just four performances at Canal Café Theatre from August 8 to 10, the show offers a whirlwind cruise holiday full of chaos, connection, and unexpected twists—dolphins included.

Written and directed by Tammy Berman, Seven Minutes & a Dolphin follows a tight-knit group of family friends whose relaxing getaway is interrupted by news of a tsunami. As panic brews and secrets surface, relationships are tested, awkward truths emerge, and love gets complicated in this Modern Stage romcom with sitcom energy. The piece was adapted for Camden Fringe by Berman from a script co-written with Zarah Grant, and is produced by Amy Reeves.

The production features performances by Charlotte Meyers, Tiana Doshi, Lottie Read, Cata Petith, Mesi Johnson, Rali Vanguelova, and Maya Crocombe. Following the success of last year’s What’s Funny About Oxbow Lakes?, Wavelength Theatre continues its commitment to elevating youth voices and challenging traditional narratives of love and resolution.