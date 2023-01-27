Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Walk And Talk Movement Launches In Wandsworth This March

Free and fun weekly community walks are coming to a green space near you as the Walk and Talk Movement launches in Wandsworth.

Jan. 27, 2023  

After walking and talking with thousands of local people across South West London, and helping many people become happier and healthier together, The Walk and Talk Movement is coming to the borough of Wandsworth.

A new weekly walk and talk will start on Saturday March 11 at 10.30am at Tooting Bec Common, and continue every week with plans to roll the movement out to other parks and green spaces over the coming months. Funding has been provided by Wandsworth council, NHS South West London and Enable, a not-for-profit organisation helping to deliver health, leisure and community services and events that enrich people's lives.

This is a chance for all generations to take a stroll, chat, meet friends or make new ones and support each other. From older adults to young children, from buggies to beagles - everybody can join in. Walk and Talks are inclusive, accessible, fun and friendly - so the whole community can take part and benefit. No booking, no reservations, just turn up and you will get a warm welcome.

Andy Yates, Co-Founder of The Walk and Talk Movement said:

"So many walkers and talkers tell us that we have helped transform their lives. Those simple and powerful words are what motivates us to keep walking and talking and growing. We have so much fun together and in doing so we help our community become happier and healthier. Our simple walk and talk pledge is that we will give everybody a warm welcome, put smiles on faces every week and help the Wandsworth community every step of the way."

Judi Gasser, Wandsworth Councillor and Cabinet Member said:

"We were delighted to support the Walk and Talk Movement to launch in Wandsworth. Walking is a great way to get fit whatever your age, and getting out into the fresh air, enjoying our beautiful green spaces and chatting with other members of the community is good for our mental health."

How you can get involved

In 2023 The Walk and Talk Movement's goal is to double the walk and talks it runs and the people it helps.

The movement wants to grow its amazing pool of volunteers to make walk and talks sustainable over the long term and to start new walk and talks in more green spaces, reaching more people.

Here is the volunteer video that shows how easy and fun it is to volunteer for just a few hours a month - in fact, it is a walk in the park:

If you are interested in volunteering, send an e-mail to the following address and find out how to walk and talk with us: info@thewalkandtalkmovement.org.




